Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with back stiffness

Matz is suffering from back stiffness and it's unclear if he'll be ready to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Matz will throw a bullpen session Sunday to gauge how his back is feeling. If he responds negatively, he'll likely be scratched from his next scheduled outing, in which case Noah Syndergaard will get the nod versus Atlanta.

