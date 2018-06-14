Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with blister on finger

Matz had his start pushed to Saturday due to a blister on his middle finger, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Jason Vargas will pitch in Matz's place Thursday, while Matz will presumably take the mound two days later assuming the blister is no longer an issue. The 27-year-old Matz owns a 3.53 ERA across 12 starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories