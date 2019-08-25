Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with finger blister
Matz (8-8) has a left middle finger blister, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. He took the loss Sunday against the Braves after giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Matz may have returned for the seventh inning without the blister, but he still threw 102 pitches so it's not as if he had a significantly reduced workload. He's completed six innings in each of his last four starts, as the blister apparently only causes problems on his breaking balls. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the left-hander has been battling the issue over his last few outing, so it doesn't sound as though it will impact his availability for his next turn through the rotation.
