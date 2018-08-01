Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with forearm tightness

Manager Mickey Callaway said Matz experienced some forearm tightness after the pitcher claimed he had a "dead arm" following Tuesday's start, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz will be further evaluated and is set to undergo an MRI within the next 24 hours after only recording two outs on 32 pitches during Tuesday's outing against the Nationals. The Mets have not ruled him out for Sunday's scheduled start versus Atlanta, but it isn't looking good at the moment.