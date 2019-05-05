Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with nerve issue
Matz will travel back to New York to have a nerve issue in his left forearm examined, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Matz turned in a solid performance in his last start Friday against the Brewers, but he evidently didn't feel quite right and will head back to New York to get checked out by the team doctors. His next outing is slated for Wednesday in San Diego, although there's a good chance he'll remain in New York if the medical staff is at all concerned about his health.
