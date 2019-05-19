Mets' Steven Matz: Dealt loss in return

Matz (3-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday by allow two runs on five hits across 3.2 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Matz was on a limited workload Saturday in his return from the forearm injury, and was unable to finish the fourth inning despite throwing 81 pitches. He would have had trouble picking up the win regardless with the Mets registering only one hit. Matz had a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in his last three starts before landing on the injured list, and he'll look to regain that form Thursday versus the Nationals.