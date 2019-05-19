Mets' Steven Matz: Dealt loss in return
Matz (3-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday by allow two runs on five hits across 3.2 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Matz was on a limited workload Saturday in his return from the forearm injury, and was unable to finish the fourth inning despite throwing 81 pitches. He would have had trouble picking up the win regardless with the Mets registering only one hit. Matz had a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in his last three starts before landing on the injured list, and he'll look to regain that form Thursday versus the Nationals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...