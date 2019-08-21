Mets' Steven Matz: Delivers another quality start

Matz (8-7) earned the win Tuesday versus the Indians after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 6.1 innings.

Matz really only had trouble with one hitter Tuesday, as Jason Kipnis brought home both runs with a solo homer and an RBI single. The 28-year-old now has three straight quality starts in which he's given up five runs (three earned) across 19 innings. Matz lines up to close the week with a start against the Braves at home.