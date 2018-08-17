Mets' Steven Matz: Early exit in nightcap against Phillies

Matz (5-10) took the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, coughing up six runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk over two innings while striking out two as the Mets fell 9-6.

Making his first start in August after recovering from a forearm strain, Matz got the quick hook after throwing 58 ineffective pitches (31 strikes). The southpaw will take a 4.60 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Giants.