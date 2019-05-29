Mets' Steven Matz: Earns fourth victory

Matz (4-3) took the win versus the Dodgers on Tuesday, tossing six innings and giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Matz exited the game locked in a 2-2 tie but was rewarded for his efforts with a win after the Mets scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning. He gave up a mammoth home run to MVP frontrunner Cody Bellinger in the third inning but otherwise managed to keep the Dodgers off the scoreboard to earn his first victory since the end of April. The lefty leads all Mets starters with a 3.55 ERA in spite of a mediocre 1.34 WHIP. He'll face the Diamondbacks on Sunday in his next scheduled start.