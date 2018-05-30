Mets' Steven Matz: Exits Tuesday's game with finger discomfort
Matz left Tuesday's game against the Braves with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Matz allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts through three scoreless frames, but was examined and then removed after throwing his warm-up pitches prior to the fourth inning. Fortunately, the X-ray results came back negative, but the 27-year-old's status for his next expected start -- Sunday against the Cubs -- remains unclear.
