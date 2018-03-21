Mets' Steven Matz: Expected to be third starter

Matz will pitch third in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz had been in competition with Zack Wheeler for a spot in the Mets' rotation, but Jason Vargas' broken hand allows them both in to start the season. With Matz lining up as the third starter, ahead of both Wheeler and Matt Harvey, he appears the early to favorite to keep his place once Vargas returns, though that could of course change if Wheeler outpitches him over their opening few starts of the season.