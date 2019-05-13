Mets' Steven Matz: Eyeing weekend return
The Mets are hopeful Matz (forearm) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to make a start in Miami during the upcoming weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Matz had previously been eyeing Thursday's game against the Nationals for his return from the IL, but he'll get some additional time to heal up after the Mets' series finale Sunday with the Marlins was postponed due to inclement weather in New York. The cancellation will allow the team to push each member of the rotation back two days in the schedule, setting Matz up for a potential return in South Florida. Matz, who is dealing with a nerve issue in his left forearm, completed a bullpen session over the weekend without any reported problems.
