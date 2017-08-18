Mets' Steven Matz: Fails to make it past fourth
Matz (2-7) failed to make it out of the fourth inning during his loss to the Yankees, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out four in 3.1 innings.
The night started out rough for Matz, giving up a three-run homer in the first inning to Gary Sanchez before being pulled in the fourth after allowing four more runs to score. Matz, who was once thought to be one of many talented young arms in the Mets' organization, now has an ERA of 6.08, struggling to live up to the expectations many fantasy owners had hoped he would be.
