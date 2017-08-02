Mets' Steven Matz: Falls apart in sixth at Coors

Matz gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday. He struck out two.

For a while, Matz was in the midst of a stunningly good Coors Field start, only to fall apart in the sixth inning, when he allowed a single, a double, a three-run homer by Nolan Arenado, then another double before manager Terry Collins came with the hook. It's been a rough year for the lefty, as his 5.50 ERA will attest, and there's a simple reason for that: Opposing hitters are barreling him up more while swinging and missing much less. There's still reason to believe in Matz's long-term potential, but this is clearly not his year, so owners in shallower leagues may want to cut ties. He'll draw another tough matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.

