Play

Mets' Steven Matz: Falls ill

Matz was sent home from Mets camp Tuesday after coming down with an illness, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Matz's ailment isn't believed to be anything significant; the Mets are just keeping him away so he doesn't pass his illness around to the team's healthy players. The southpaw will miss out on his scheduled bullpen session as a result, though he still anticipates that he'll be ready to go when his next turn in the Grapefruit League pitching schedule comes up Friday versus the Astros.

More News
Our Latest Stories