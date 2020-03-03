Mets' Steven Matz: Falls ill

Matz was sent home from Mets camp Tuesday after coming down with an illness, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Matz's ailment isn't believed to be anything significant; the Mets are just keeping him away so he doesn't pass his illness around to the team's healthy players. The southpaw will miss out on his scheduled bullpen session as a result, though he still anticipates that he'll be ready to go when his next turn in the Grapefruit League pitching schedule comes up Friday versus the Astros.