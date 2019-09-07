Mets' Steven Matz: Falls short of quality start

Matz didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw tossed 109 pitches (67 strikes) and ran out of gas just short of his 14th quality start of the season. Matz has a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 54:13 in 58.1 second-half innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Diamondbacks.