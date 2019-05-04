Mets' Steven Matz: Falls to 3-2

Matz (3-2) took the loss against the Brewers on Friday, giving up three earned runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking one in a 3-1 loss for the Mets.

Matz emerged with a decent final line, missing a quality start by one out, but he only received one run of support and was ultimately outdueled by Brandon Woodruff and given his second loss of the season. The left-hander is off to a decent start aside from a six-run blowup against the Phillies on April 16 where he didn't record an out, as he's now the owner of a 3.86 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 32:9 K:BB through 35 innings.