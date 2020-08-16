Matz (0-4) took the loss Saturday as the Mets were downed 6-2 by the Phillies, coughing up six runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw held his own through four innings, but the Phillies broke it open the third time through the order with five runs in the fifth. There was very little that could be taken from Matz's final line that might be called encouraging, as he got tagged for another homer -- already the ninth he's served up -- and doubled the number of walks he's issued on the year for good measure. He'll carry a ghastly 9.00 ERA and 23:6 K:BB through 23 innings into his next outing Thursday in Miami.