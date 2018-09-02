Mets' Steven Matz: Fans 11 in seven-inning no-decision

Matz allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 in seven innings Saturday, but he didn't factor into the decision as the Mets eventually defeated the Giants in 11 innings.

The southpaw told a familiar tale with some of the Mets' best arms -- chiefly Jacob deGrom -- by twirling a gem but not getting the reward of a win. Matz (5-11) now holds a 4.20 ERA, 8.7 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 on the year. His inconsistency has hid signs that he could enjoy a Zack Wheeler-esque breakout in 2019, but the 27-year-old's longtime battles with injuries always present caution when banking on too many innings. Still, he's thrown a career-high 24 starts this year and might surpass the 132.1 frames he logged in 2016, and his skills still carry long-term intrigue. For the near future, he'll look to build on this brilliant turn Friday, when the Mets host the Phillies.