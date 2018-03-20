Mets' Steven Matz: Fans nine Monday

Matz allowed two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out nine in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Jason Vargas' broken hand has ended the competition for the fifth starter spot between Matz and Zack Wheeler, as both will now make the rotation to begin the season, but the lefty is still pitching like he's fighting for a job. After a few rough outings to begin the spring, Matz has a 16:4 K:BB over his last 14.1 innings, but he still needs to prove that he can be effective in the regular season without relying on his slider -- or prove that his elbow can hold up if he does lean on it as an out pitch.