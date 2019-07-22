Mets' Steven Matz: Fans six in no-decision

Matz allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the no-decision in the loss to the Giants.

After bouncing around between the starting rotation and the bullpen, Sunday was Matz's longest outing since June 14. The 28-year-old has allowed four runs in 10 innings since rejoining the rotation after the All-Star break. He'll carry a 4.75 ERA into Saturday's home start against the Pirates.