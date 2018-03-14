Mets' Steven Matz: Favorite for fifth starter role?
Matz could be ahead of teammate Zack Wheeler in the battle for the Mets' fifth starter role due to the team seeing Wheeler as a better fit for a bullpen role, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Both pitchers have significant injury histories and both were similarly ineffective in abbreviated 2017 seasons, with Matz posting a 5.05 FIP and Wheeler a 5.03. Wheeler has a profile which looks more likely to play up in relief, as he throws harder with more strikeouts and walks. Matz is more of a sinker and control specialist, a profile which better fits as a backend starter. That could be enough to decide the battle, as there's little else to differentiate the two pitchers. Matz will need a rotation spot if he's to have a significant amount of fantasy value this season, though he'll also need to throw a good deal better than he did in 2017.
