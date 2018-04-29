Mets' Steven Matz: Feels good after bullpen session
Matz (back) said he felt good after completing a pre-start bullpen session Sunday, but it hasn't been determined whether the lefty will take the hill for Tuesday's series opener against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Despite posting a 6.39 ERA over his past three outings to put his rotation spot in jeopardy, Matz had initially been in line to start Tuesday, when his normal turn in the rotation was due to come up. Matz's back issue has since added a wrinkle to the Mets' plans, however, though the positive bullpen session suggests a trip to the disabled list probably isn't on the table. It will be up to manager Mickey Callaway to decide if Matz will pitch on regular rest Tuesday, or if it would be more prudent to move ace Noah Syndergaard up a day in the schedule. If Callaway opts for the latter measure, Matz likely wouldn't pitch again until a fifth starter is required Saturday against the Rockies in New York.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's start•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Next start in jeopardy•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Lifted after just four innings•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Gets win against Brewers•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out eight in five innings•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...