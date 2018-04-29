Mets' Steven Matz: Feels good after bullpen session

Matz (back) said he felt good after completing a pre-start bullpen session Sunday, but it hasn't been determined whether the lefty will take the hill for Tuesday's series opener against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Despite posting a 6.39 ERA over his past three outings to put his rotation spot in jeopardy, Matz had initially been in line to start Tuesday, when his normal turn in the rotation was due to come up. Matz's back issue has since added a wrinkle to the Mets' plans, however, though the positive bullpen session suggests a trip to the disabled list probably isn't on the table. It will be up to manager Mickey Callaway to decide if Matz will pitch on regular rest Tuesday, or if it would be more prudent to move ace Noah Syndergaard up a day in the schedule. If Callaway opts for the latter measure, Matz likely wouldn't pitch again until a fifth starter is required Saturday against the Rockies in New York.