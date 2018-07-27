Mets' Steven Matz: Gets fourth win

Matz (5-8) allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates.

Matz put together a start full of mixed signals as he only allowed five baserunners and also struck out a season-best nine batters across his six innings of work. However, two of the three hits he surrendered were home runs, accounting for all four of his earned runs. All told, he has allowed 12 earned runs across his last 17.1 innings -- spanning three starts -- causing his ERA to jump from 3.31 to 3.79.