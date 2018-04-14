Mets' Steven Matz: Gets win against Brewers
Matz (1-1) picked up the win against Milwaukee on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits, striking out five and walking two in the Mets' 6-5 win over the Brewers.
After giving up just one unearned run to the Nationals in five innings in his last start, Matz wasn't lights-out against the Brewers but he pitched well enough to get his first victory of the season. It would be nice to see him pitch a little bit deeper into games going forward, but he still owns a respectable 3.77 ERA and a solid 1.19 WHIP ahead of his next start against the Nationals next Wednesday.
