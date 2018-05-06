Mets' Steven Matz: Goes six strong in loss Saturday

Matz (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

It was a tough-luck loss for Matz, as the 26-year-old certainly pitched well enough to win but was out-dueled by Chad Bettis, who tossed seven scoreless innings for the Rockies. The only run Matz allowed came from a Nolan Arenado first-inning homer, but it was ultimately enough as the Mets were blanked for the third time in four games. The right-hander was able to complete six innings for the first time all season, which is encouraging after his start was pushed back due to back stiffness. He'll carry a 4.23 ERA and 10.1 K/9 into his next start, which will come on the road against the Phillies.