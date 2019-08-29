Mets' Steven Matz: Good to go for Saturday

Matz (finger) is listed as the Mets' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Matz battled a blister on his left middle finger in his previous outing Aug. 25 versus the Braves, but the issue didn't hinder him from a results standpoint. He worked six innings in the outing, giving up only one run to reduce his season ERA to 4.06. With Matz completing his between-starts throwing session with no renewed discomfort, he's not expected to face any noteworthy restrictions when he returns to the mound this weekend.