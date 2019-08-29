Mets' Steven Matz: Good to go for Saturday
Matz (finger) is listed as the Mets' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Matz battled a blister on his left middle finger in his previous outing Aug. 25 versus the Braves, but the issue didn't hinder him from a results standpoint. He worked six innings in the outing, giving up only one run to reduce his season ERA to 4.06. With Matz completing his between-starts throwing session with no renewed discomfort, he's not expected to face any noteworthy restrictions when he returns to the mound this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...