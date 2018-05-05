Mets' Steven Matz: Good to go Saturday
Matz (back) will make his scheduled start Saturday against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Matz had his start pushed back due to back stiffness but is good to go Saturday. The southpaw has a mediocre 4.98 ERA through five starts so far this season, with a career-best 27.4 percent strikeout rate and a career-worst 10.5 percent walk rate.
