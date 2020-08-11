Matz (0-3) took the loss Monday as the Mets were routed 16-4 by the Nationals, surrendering eight runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The ball was flying out of Citi Field in this one, and the lefty served up a gopher ball to Asdrubal Cabrera in the second inning before Trae Turner and Juan Soto tagged him in the third. Matz finally got chased from the game in a seven-run fifth during which the Nats sent 12 men to the plate. His ERA now stands at a bloated 8.20 largely thanks to the efforts of the depending champs -- over his last two starts, both against Washington, Matz has coughed up 13 runs and five home runs in only 7.1 innings. He'll try to right the ship during his next outing Saturday in Philadelphia.