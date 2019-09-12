Mets' Steven Matz: Handles Diamondbacks
Matz (10-8) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
The Mets gave Matz plenty of run support early by jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. He proved plenty capable of maintaining that, generating 15 of his 18 outs via strikeout or ground ball. After being tagged for several blowup outings throughout the first half of the season, Matz has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 starts since a brief stint in the bullpen that ended on July 16. For the campaign, he now touts a 3.84 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 139 strikeouts across 145.1 innings. He's currently projected to make his next start in a tough matchup Monday at Coors Field against the Rockies.
More News
