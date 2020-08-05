Matz (0-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Nationals.

Matz allowed two home runs for the second consecutive outing, this time solo shots by Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison. However, he was also tagged by a lengthy rally in the third inning, when the Nationals collected four hits -- three were singles -- to tally three more runs. Through three starts this season, Matz has a 5.65 ERA, though he has also managed a 13:3 K:BB acros 14.1 frames. He currently lines up for his next start on Monday in a rematch against the Nationals.