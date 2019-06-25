Mets' Steven Matz: Hit hard by Phillies

Matz (5-6) took the loss Monday as the Mets fell 13-7 to the Phillies, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out one.

The two teams combined for eight long balls on the night, with Matz getting taken deep twice in the first inning and again in the fifth. Homers have been a major issue for the southpaw this season, and he now carries a career-worst 2.1 HR/9 to go along with his 4.85 ERA. He'll try to turn things around Sunday in a home start against Atlanta.