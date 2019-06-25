Mets' Steven Matz: Hit hard by Phillies
Matz (5-6) took the loss Monday as the Mets fell 13-7 to the Phillies, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out one.
The two teams combined for eight long balls on the night, with Matz getting taken deep twice in the first inning and again in the fifth. Homers have been a major issue for the southpaw this season, and he now carries a career-worst 2.1 HR/9 to go along with his 4.85 ERA. He'll try to turn things around Sunday in a home start against Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...