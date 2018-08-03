Mets' Steven Matz: Hits disabled list

Matz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a flexor-pronator strain Friday.

Matz has avoided structural damage to his forearm, but in a lost season the Mets have no reason to push him. The DL assignment is retroactive to Aug. 1, so he could return Aug. 11 and potentially only miss one start. Corey Oswalt was called up to take his place in the rotation.

