Mets' Steven Matz: Hoping to rejoin rotation Tuesday

Manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets are waiting to see if Matz (forearm) can start Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Matz is currently nursing a nerve issue in his left forearm, but the Mets are hoping he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation after missing just one turn through. Should Matz ultimately not prove ready to start Tuesday, the Mets could choose to send him to the IL for a week (with the move eligible to be backdated three days).