Matz (0-1) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

All of Matz's earned runs came from the bat of Christian Vazquez, who took him yard twice. While he was hardly dominant otherwise, his line was inflated by allowing four infield hits. Matz was unable to follow up his strong opening start of the season, but has shown the ability to work deep into games early on, throwing 11.1 innings across his two outings. He currently lines up to make his third start of the campaign on Tuesday at the Nationals.