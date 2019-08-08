Mets' Steven Matz: Improves back to .500 mark

Matz (7-7) allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Other than the rough start his last time on the mound, Matz has pitched very well since the beginning of July. In five outings since the All-Star break, Matz is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He improved back to the .500 mark with a win Wednesday, and Matz owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 110.1 innings this season. He will make his next start Wednesday at the Braves.