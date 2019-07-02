Mets' Steven Matz: In danger of losing starting role

Matz will pitch out of the bullpen until the All-Star Game and may remain a reliever to start the second half of the season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It initially looked like the Mets skipped Matz's upcoming outing in an effort to give Zack Wheeler a two-start week, though Matz has struggled to a 7.36 ERA in June (29.1 innings), putting his spot in the rotation in jeopardy. Skipper Mickey Calaway has yet to decide what role Matz will take on following the Midsummer Classic, per Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports.