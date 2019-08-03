Mets' Steven Matz: Knocked around by Pittsburgh
Matz (6-7) took the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings Friday against the Pirates.
Matz cruised through three scoreless innings to begin his day, but the Pirates pounded for five runs in the fourth inning and managed to chase the lefty from the contest. The 28-year-old was coming off a complete-game shutout in his last start, though he didn't have the same deadly stuff this time around. He owns a 4.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 97 strikeouts over 103.2 innings this season with New York.
