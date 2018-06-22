Mets' Steven Matz: Knocked around for five runs
Matz (3-5) allowed five runs in 5.2 innings Thursday, striking out six batters while yielding two walks and eight hits in a 6-4 loss to Colorado.
All the damage to Matz came in the first two innings and both off the bat of Nolan Arenado, as he tagged the Mets starter for a home run, a double, and five RBI. On the bright side, he was solid once he got out of that mess in the first two innings. The five earned runs are the most he's allowed in any start this year, raising his season ERA to 3.68. Matz will take on the Pirates at home early next week.
