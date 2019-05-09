Mets' Steven Matz: Lands on IL

Matz (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Matz is dealing with a nerve issue in his left forearm. The move is retroactive to May 5, so Matz will be eligible to return as early as next Wednesday, should he prove ready. With an off day Monday, the Mets won't need a fifth starter until May 18, at which point Matz may be ready to come off the injured list. Dominic Smith was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories