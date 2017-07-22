Mets' Steven Matz: Lasts just five innings in no decision Friday

Matz (2-3) allowed three runs and nine hits while striking out five across five innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Athletics.

Matz entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead, but gave up a pair of runs to hasten his exit from the contest, however, the offense was able to wipe out the deficit, keeping him from dropping his fourth decision of the season. As recently as July 3, he had a 2.12 ERA before a couple of horrible outings inflated his ERA, and he's hopefully turning the corner to return to his status as a reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast