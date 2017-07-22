Mets' Steven Matz: Lasts just five innings in no decision Friday
Matz (2-3) allowed three runs and nine hits while striking out five across five innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Athletics.
Matz entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead, but gave up a pair of runs to hasten his exit from the contest, however, the offense was able to wipe out the deficit, keeping him from dropping his fourth decision of the season. As recently as July 3, he had a 2.12 ERA before a couple of horrible outings inflated his ERA, and he's hopefully turning the corner to return to his status as a reliable fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up versus Rockies•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out just one Sunday in St. Louis•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Seven scoreless innings in no-decision Monday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Cruises through Marlins' lineup•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Has ditched slider this season•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Issues five walks, allows two homers in no-decision•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...