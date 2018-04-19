Mets' Steven Matz: Lifted after just four innings
Matz (1-1) gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings in Wednesday's win over the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.
Matz had thrown just 74 pitches and had retired 10 in a row after giving up a three-run homer in the first inning, so the quick hook was a bit of a surprise. The 26-year-old hasn't provided much length in any of his starts, failing to go beyond 5.1 innings in all four. He still sports an impressive 10.7 K/9 though, so if he's able to consistently get deeper into games, Matz could be worth a look. He'll take his next turn in the rotation Tuesday against the Cardinals.
