Mets' Steven Matz: Likely DL-bound

Assistant general manager John Ricco said Thursday that Matz (forearm) is dealing with a mild flexor-pronator strain and is expected to miss his next start, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ricco added that "there's a good chance we take the conservative route," meaning that the club will likely put Matz on the 10-day disabled list and skip his upcoming turn -- Sunday against Atlanta -- in the rotation. That being said, Matz is still listed as the Sunday's stater, per Tim Britton of The Athletic, so expect another update in the near future.

