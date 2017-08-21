Mets' Steven Matz: Likely headed to DL
Matz is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
It's unclear what Matz is dealing with at this point, but this may help explain his poor performance last week in which he conceded seven runs (six earned) in just 3.1 innings. He went to the doctor to be examined Monday, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, and more should be known once the results of his visit are disclosed. Tommy Milone is expected to take his place in the rotation while he's sidelined, starting Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Fails to make it past fourth•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in loss•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Bested by Dodgers•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Falls apart in sixth at Coors•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Pummeled by Padres on Wednesday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Lasts just five innings in no decision Friday•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....