Mets' Steven Matz: Likely headed to DL

Matz is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

It's unclear what Matz is dealing with at this point, but this may help explain his poor performance last week in which he conceded seven runs (six earned) in just 3.1 innings. He went to the doctor to be examined Monday, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, and more should be known once the results of his visit are disclosed. Tommy Milone is expected to take his place in the rotation while he's sidelined, starting Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.