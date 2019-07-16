Mets' Steven Matz: Limited to 80 pitches

Matz won't throw more than 80 pitches in his start Tuesday against the Twins, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Matz hasn't started a game since June 29 and hasn't pitched five innings since June 19, so it's not particularly surprising to see him on a pitch count. The short hook hurts Matz's chance at a win and hurts his chances of recording a high strikeout total.

