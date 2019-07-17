Mets' Steven Matz: Limited to four frames

Matz allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Twins on Tuesday.

Coming into the night, Matz was on a 80-pitch count limit, so it wasn't a surprise that he left after just 68 pitches in four frames. It also meant a high probability for a no-decision, which is exactly what happened. Matz hasn't recorded a decision since June 24. He is 5-6 with a 4.87 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 85 innings this season. Hopefully he won't be on such a restrictive pitch count in his next start Sunday at the Giants.