Mets' Steven Matz: Lines up for two starts

Matz is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation Tuesday against the Twins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Matz had been in line to make his first start of the second half Wednesday in the series finale in Minnesota, but he'll be moved up a day in the schedule after Zack Wheeler (shoulder) was surprisingly moved to the 10-day injured list. While Matz won't face a different opponent as a result of the change, he'll now line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday in San Francisco.