Mets' Steven Matz: Listed as Sunday's starter

Matz (forearm) remains the listed starter for Sunday's game against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though this is obviously a good sign concerning Matz's status after he received clean results from an MRI on Thursday, don't perceive this as a guarantee that the left-hander will be on the mound this weekend since there hasn't been an official confirmation. It's slightly surprising that the Mets will thrust him right back into action on normal rest after experiencing a "dead arm" during Tuesday's start, but more should be known in the coming days.

