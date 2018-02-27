Mets' Steven Matz: Making spring debut

Matz (elbow) is starting on the mound Tuesday against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Matz has been recovering from August elbow surgery. He'll be fighting with Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo, and Robert Gsellman for the final two spots in the Mets' rotation. He struggled to a rough 6.08 ERA last year in an injury-plagued 66.2 innings, but if healthy could return to some semblance of his 2016 form, when he posted a 3.40 ERA with above-average strikeout, walk, and groundball rates. His health is worth monitoring as he attempts his comeback this spring.