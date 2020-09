Matz will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Matz would have been on schedule to start Wednesday against the Rays, but it will be Michael Wacha getting the nod in his place. Matz can't exactly claim he deserves a starting role at the moment, as he owns a 9.79 ERA on the year in six starts and one relief appearance. With just five days left in the season, it would be a surprise if he makes another start.